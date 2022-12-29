Queen's appoints its first climate artist-in-residence

QUEEN'S has appointed its first Artist in Residence for Climate Change, Sustainability and Diversity.

Lise McGreevy is known for her visual art, including the acclaimed 'Abandoned; Not Forgotten’ and 'I Am Woman' exhibitions.

Local artist Lise McGreevy giving a talk on ‘An artist’s view on climate change’ , this week’s @Centre_SECA public lecture series ‘What is to be done?: responding to our multiple crises’ pic.twitter.com/VxB1hBwZsZ November 29, 2022

The appointment comes as part of a new partnership between Belfast City Council and Queen’s University to drive action on climate change.

"This is a great honour and I want to thank Queen's for the opportunity," said Lise.

"It's part of artists' DNA to want help make changes for the greater good to help bring people together through shared experience. Look at what we have in common, rather than what segregates our society – in my case, the type of activism I want to showcase through this wonderful new position."

Professor John Barry of Queen's said was "a perfect fit" for the position.

"Her experience and expertise are vital in using art to communicate and educate people on important social issues such as gender equality, violence and NI society," he said. "It makes her a perfect fit for the centre's aims to use creative and artistic means to educate and inspire people about the causes, consequences and solutions to our planetary crisis."

Deputy Lord Mayor Michelle Kelly officially welcomed Lise into her new role at a special event held in her honour at QUB.

"Appointing Lise to this post is recognition that art and culture have a significant part to play both promoting change but also in managing the anxiety that many people feel about the impact on our environment."