Twinbrook St VdeP chapter pays tribute to generous business community

GIVING SPIRIT: Billy Hitchens of the Laure Glen (left) makes a festive contribution to the coffers of the Twinbrook conference of St Vincent de Paul. Dan Turley is on right.

A local chapter of Catholic charity St Vincent de Paul has saluted the generosity of small businesses in the Twinbrook area.

And the St Luke's Conference of St VdeP says that without the support of big-hearted business owners, many local families would face a much harder Christmas.

Spokesman Dan Turley told the Andersonstown News the after-shocks of COVID were still roiling many homes who were deeply grateful for extra funds at Christmas.

"We think it's truly amazing that small businesses in Twinbrook, many of which are themselves struggling to survive, always dig deep when we come calling at Yuletide," he said.

"Each year, we are bowled over by the donations we get from church collections as well as the many vouchers gifted by local retail outlets including corner stores and butchers. Cash donations enable us to buy gas and electricity vouchers which can be a godsend for hard-pressed families. The generosity of our small business community helps defray the cost of Christmas for the most vulnerable and allows us to meet the needs of our clients."

And Dan says the local economy also gets a boost from this festive giving. "Most of the money donated is going is going back into shops in the area," he explained. "So we extend sincere thanks to St Luke’s church and to the wider community as well as to the Laurel Glen and our other business donors. Rest assured this support is very much welcomed and appreciated."