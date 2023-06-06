Ryan is Belfast's new Mayor and Áine is Deputy Mayor of the city

SINN Féin Councillor Ryan Murphy has been installed as the Lord Mayor of Belfast, taking over the chain of office from party colleague Tina Black.

The North Belfast councillor hails from the Ligoniel area of the city and has served as a councillor for the Oldpark electoral area since January 2018.

Lord Mayor Ryan Murphy has vowed to be a “Mayor for all.”

“It’s a huge honour for me to take over the reigns as Mayor of the great city of Belfast,” the new Lord Mayor said at Monday’s monthly City Council meeting.

“I am very much of the belief that showing positive political leadership, building reconciliation, respect and prosperity in this society is a collective responsibility. As First Citizen of this city I will grasp the huge opportunity to demonstrate that positive leadership.

“We believe in the concept of a Mayor for all. We believe that every citizen of this region has a right to have their voice heard and their aspirations respected. I also know the coming year will be very demanding, and I am up for the job.

“Workers and families continue to face many challenges and there is big work ahead of us in continuing the transformation of this city for the better. We must do everything possible, within our powers as a local authority, to continue to support workers and families through the cost of living crisis and deliver first-class council services.

“I also know from Tina and from other former mayors that it is a hugely rewarding job. I give you all my commitment that I will use this office to the very best of my ability to build on the fantastic work that Tina has already done. I will continue to reach out the hand of friendship.

Exciting nite at City Council with Cllr Pádraig Donnelly taking his seat for the 1st time and Cllr Ryan Murphy taking the big seat as Mayor of Belfast! Congrats to Ryan and all the new Sinn Féin Cllrs - we will work hard for all the citizens of Belfast @DeirdreHargey @newbelfast pic.twitter.com/y2aVEC2PMZ — Cllr Geraldine McAteer. (@CllrGMcAteer) June 6, 2023

“I will continue to be a Mayor for all. As a young person, I am passionate about building a better, brighter future for the next generation and seizing the opportunities to continue transforming Belfast to create jobs and strengthen our local economy.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to bring investment and opportunities to this city. This is an incredible place. It is full of incredible people. I know we can build an incredible future.

“Belfast is a vibrant, multi-cultural and thriving city with huge potential. It is important that we showcase and celebrate that diversity on the world stage. I am truly looking forward to the year ahead and working with everyone to try and improve the city of Belfast for all its people.”

NEW ROLE: Deputy Lord Mayor Áine Groogan

Green Party Councillor Áine Groogan has been installed as the first Green Party Deputy Mayor in the North.

“It is my great honour and privilege to serve as the next deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast,” she said.

“At a time of huge uncertainty for many in our community and voluntary sectors, the Stormont cuts will have a detrimental impact on our communities. I will use my position of deputy Lord Mayor to highlight the incredible work that these organisations provide for everyone across Belfast.

“Our agenda for this term is focused on building a greener, cleaner, fairer Belfast and highlighting the climate and biodiversity crisis that we all face, it is code red for humanity and this city needs to move further and faster in mitigating the impacts of climate change, which will provide us with an opportunity to improve the liveability of our city and the quality of life of its citizens while supporting nature recovery. While the Stormont parties fail to turn up, the Green Party will continue leading the way on these issues at council.”

It was great to be there tonight as @CllrRyanMurphy was installed as Mayor of Belfast in front of his family, friends & supporters.



Wishing you all the best in the year ahead. I’ve no doubt you will work hard for all the citizens of Belfast & I wish you every success. pic.twitter.com/OQpe7Etxb7 — John Finucane MP (@johnfinucane) June 5, 2023

Outgoing Lord Mayor Tina Black said that being the First Citizen of a city which she absolutely adores has been "the single greatest honour of my life".

"Ryan, you will be an absolutely brilliant Ard Mheara. You will be a mayor for all. You will have a wonderful term. Your family must be busting with pride. You genuinely care about people and at the end of the day that is what really matters.”