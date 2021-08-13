Lord Mayor Kate takes trip down memory lane at Botanic bookstore

VISIT: Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, was joined by Gerard Magee (Head of Retail for Self Help Africa Northern Ireland) and volunteers Rosana Trainor and Guinevere Phillips at the bookstore on Botanic Avenue

LORD Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Kate Nicholl, recently took a trip down memory lane with a visit to the Self Help Africa bookstore on Botanic Avenue.

Kate spent many a happy hour in the store as a teenager and got to know some of the volunteers who are still devoting their time to the charity today.

Self Help Africa is a leading international development charity with expertise in small-scale farming and growing family farm businesses.

Motivated by injustice, and with expertise in small-scale agriculture and family farm business, Self Help Africa helps small farmers change the lives of their families.

Welcoming the Lord Mayor to the bookstore, Gerard Magee, Head of Retail, Self Help Africa, said: “It’s such a privilege to welcome the Lord Mayor of Belfast to Self Help Africa Northern Ireland’s Botanic Avenue bookstore.

"I understand she frequently visited the shop as a teenager, forming a great bond with the volunteers and staff. They often reminisce about her volunteering in the shop and have such fond memories, so they are honoured that she has taken time to come back and visit them in her capacity as Lord Mayor of our city, recognising their dedication and commitment to volunteering and to hear how the work of Self Help Africa Northern Ireland has evolved over the years.”

The Lord Mayor, who was born in Zimbabwe and retains a close affinity with Africa, said: “It’s fantastic to stop by and meet the wonderful staff at the Self Help Africa bookstore.

"I spent many hours of my youth volunteering at the store stacking shelves, while getting to know the many other fantastic volunteers. They all have a strong passion for raising awareness of the plight of the many disadvantaged rural farmers and their families across Africa.

"The funds raised by the bookstore is vital to supporting the excellent fundraising efforts of the charity.

"I would encourage everyone to stop by and check out the selection of books they have on offer and to lend your support to Self Help Africa.”