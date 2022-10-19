Lord Mayor visits Cancer Lifeline's new build in Ardoyne

LORD Mayor Councillor Christina Black has visited a North Belfast cancer charity to hear about the impact of a recent upgrade to their premises.

In March last year, Cancer Lifeline, based in Alliance Avenue in Ardoyne marked a new chapter in its history with the opening of a brand new extension to their original building thanks to an £890,000 investment by Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities

The team at Cancer Lifeline provided one-to-one support for 6,641 individuals and families affected by cancer last year compared to 3,639 prior to the upgrade of their Alliance Avenue premises.

Speaking at the visit, the Lord Mayor, Councillor Black said: “It is an absolute pleasure to visit Cancer Lifeline’s amazing new premises and hear about the impact this investment has had.

"Since it first opened in 1999, the centre has been a haven for individuals and families facing a cancer diagnosis. The incredible team here provide invaluable emotional and physical support as people go through their cancer journey and treatment regimes.

“While we weren’t able to mark the opening of the centre in the way we would have liked to last year due to Covid restrictions, I am delighted that today’s event has been organised to allow the team to properly celebrate its success and pay tribute to the staff and volunteer committee who provide a fantastic service to the community.”

Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, said: “Cancer Lifeline is a project that my Department has supported over many years.

"The opportunity to contribute just over £296,000 to renovations of the new premises and on-going funding through the Neighbourhood Renewal Programme enables the Board, staff and volunteers to support cancer patients and their families at a very difficult time in their lives and is an invaluable service to many.”

Bernadette Montgomery MBE, Chairperson of Cancer Lifeline, said: “As the Chair and founder member of Cancer Lifeline, I am so pleased to be able to invite a range of very special guests along to see our beautiful new premises and host an event which marks its opening and celebrates its impact.

“The centre was originally set up by four local women, all cancer patients. From very humble beginnings, Cancer Lifeline has gone on to support thousands of people over the years.

"I’m very proud of how far we have come, and I am also very proud of these new premises which will enable us to continue our work supporting cancer patients and their families as they navigate what is often the most difficult periods in their lives.”