Peter Lavery on mend in hospital; 'he has now won the lottery twice', says friend

LUCKY ESCAPE: Peter Lavery, pictured in August at the launch of a new distillery in the Titanic Quarter

LOTTER winner Peter Lavery who was taken to hospital after being involved in a collision involving a bus in Belfast city centre on Monday is well on the way to recovery.

The 61-year-old Short Strand man was one of two people taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital following the collision in Donegall Square West just before 9am on Monday morning. After getting stitches to a head wound and being subject to a battery of scans, the Lottery winner is on course to be released from hospital today or tomorrow.

A friend told Belfast Media that Peter is "recovering well".

"He is a very lucky man," they said.

"It is like he has won the lottery twice."

Mr Lavery won £10.2m in the Lottery in 1996. He is the co-owner of the new distillery in the Titanic Quarter, which began whiskey production in August.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a 999 call at 8.58am on Monday.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital by ambulance.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown has raised concerns around the safety of bus access in Belfast city centre following the incident.

"This is a very busy part of our city centre with pedestrians crossing all the time, and it's clear that there’s a major risk, so the authorities can’t simply sit back and do nothing while we wait for someone else to be hurt or killed."