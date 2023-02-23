Lucky escape after car crashes through gates of Holy Cross Boys' pitch

A NORTH Belfast Principal says it was "very lucky" there were no fatalities after a car crashed through the gates and onto the pitch at Holy Cross Boys School in Ardoyne.

The incident happened at around 5.45pm on Wednesday evening.

It is understood the driver of a car became unwell before losing control of the vehicle.

Kevin McArevey, Principal of Holy Cross Boys Primary School, said he was on his way home when he was made aware of the incident.



"I was on my way home at the bottom of Twaddell Avenue and received a phone call from one of the parents," he explained.

"There were four guys in a car coming down Ardoyne Avenue and one of the guys apparently took a seizure at the wheel and his full body weight went on to the steering wheel and accelerator.

"The car was coming down Ardoyne Avenue at greet speed. The passenger must be commended for using great resolve to avoid traffic and parked cars and one hit the horn to make people aware.

"The car went straight through the railings and stopped on the pitch.

"We are very lucky there were no fatalities here because it is a busy area, especially with kids going up and down to the shop there.

"The police were in Flax Street in a car so were on the scene very quickly.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt in the car or outside of the car."

A Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 17:42 on Wednesday 22 February following reports of a single vehicle RTC in the Ardoyne Avenue area of Belfast.

"NIAS despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic and an Emergency Crew to the incident.

"Both were stood down en route as the patient had left the scene and there were no patients to attend to."