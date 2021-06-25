M2 at Bellevue Bridge set for closures as essential work continues

MOTORISTS are being reminded about upcoming closures of the M2 at Bellevue Bridge to allow for essential maintenance work to continue.

To facilitate the works it will be necessary to have a number of overnight road and lane closures, with all lanes open to traffic at weekends and from 6.00am to 11.00pm Monday to Friday.

There will be full closures in both directions between 11pm and 6am on the following dates:

Monday, June 28 until Saturday, July 3

Monday, July 5 until Saturday, July 17

Wednesday, July 14 until Saturday, July 17

Monday, July 19 until Saturday, July 24

Monday, July 26 until Saturday, July 31

The Northbound diversion route from M2 J2 – M2 J4 will include M5 Northbound, A2 Shore Road, Station Road, O'Neill Road, Prince Charles Way, B90 Ballyhenry Road, M2 Junction 4, Sandyknowes.

The Southbound diversion route from M2 J4 – M2 J2 will include M2 Southbound Junction 4 Off-slip, Sandyknowes roundabout, B90 Ballyhenry Road, Princes Charles Way, O'Neill Road, Station Road, A2 Shore Road, M5 Southbound, M2 Southbound.

Completion of the work by August 27 is subject to favourable weather conditions.

All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.

The Department for Infrastructure say they will keep the public informed of any further changes.