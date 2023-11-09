£1,400 raised at Newhill Community Centre for MacMillan Coffee Morning

A WEST Belfast women's group have raised £1,400 after hosting a MacMillan Coffee Morning.

Local woman Margaret Garland and her Lady Bird’s group held a MacMillan Coffee morning in Newhill Youth and Community Centre on the Whiterock.

The women invited all local organisations and women’s groups to come along to have a cuppa and a chat.

The Lady Bird’s would like to thank everyone who kindly donated presents and refreshments for the event and all people who came to support them in this great cause. £1,400 was raised for MacMillan.