'Abysmal and unacceptable' 2022 Twelfth could lead to Belfast's Orange parade changes

THE Orange Order is considering major changes to its Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, which could see next year’s route significantly shortened.

An internal document seen by the BBC reveals that if the changes were introduced next year’s route would be shortened from ten miles to six. The new route would become a circuitous march and would include the abandoning of the traditional Field, where supporters gather to hear speeches.

The document stated that the review was commissioned by the Belfast County Grand Lodge “in the aftermath of the abysmal and unacceptable Twelfth of July in 2022,” which the document said was “probably the worst for decades.” It's believed to be a reference to scenes of anti-social behaviour and alcohol related incidents that took place around Shaftesbury Square–Sandy Row last year.

The proposal would see the shortened route introduced in 2024.

Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Reverend Mervyn Gibson said: "We are always reviewing our parades for a host of reasons.

"Discussions have taken place, but no decision has been taken about changes, if any. It will be a matter for Belfast County Grand Lodge after listening to a wide range of views."