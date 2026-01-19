AS Blue Monday approaches and the festive credit card bills start landing, make a resolution that truly pays by borrowing and saving with SAG Credit Union.

Take control of your financial future with an institution that puts members first. SAG Credit Union isn’t just another bank—it’s a community-focused alternative that exists to serve you, not shareholders.



Break Free from the Credit Card Cycle



Credit card debt can spiral quickly, with high interest rates turning small balances into major financial burdens. This January, commit to breaking the cycle with help from SAG.

They offer flexible borrowing options without the punishing credit card interest rates. With loans ranging from £50 for those smaller emergencies to £75,000 for life’s bigger moments they’ll never charge you more than 1% interest per month. Whether it’s paying for an unexpected expense or renovating your home, there’s a fairer borrowing solution to match your needs.



Plan Ahead to Avoid Next Year’s Blues



Join their new Christmas Savings Club and say goodbye to the January credit card hangover for good. By putting away small amounts throughout the year, you’ll arrive at next Christmas stress-free and ready to enjoy the season without reaching for plastic. You can also choose when you want to withdraw your savings in case you want to start your shopping before the festive season begins—all without accumulating debt.

Worried about the cost of living pushing you toward credit cards? Don’t be. SAG’s Cost of Living Loan offers practical support when you need it most. It’s designed specifically to help members navigate these challenging times by enabling them to borrow up to £1,000 to cover household bills.

This Blue Monday, while others are drowning in credit card statements, make the smart choice. Borrow and save with SAG Credit Union, winner of the Credit Union of the Year at the 2025 Irish Credit Awards, and they will support you all year long—and for years to come. Your future self will thank you.