MÁLA POIST: Coca Cola and new recycling bins

THE fact that the Coca Cola Foundation is involved in the recycling bins initiative is ironic given that this company is responsible for much of the plastic waste polluting our planet.

If Coca Cola wants to make a meaningful contribution to environmental protection, let it revert to selling its products in glass bottles rather than in aluminium cans and plastic bottles.

Better still, it could work to significantly reduce the volume of product being marketed globally, product that significantly contributes to poor health outcomes in poorer communities as well damaging the environment. But I’d imagine its shareholders wouldn’t be overly pleased should such a socially-responsible approach be adopted.



Brian Mac Domhnaill

