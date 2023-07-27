New bins installed across city to improve recycling

25 NEW bins have been installed across the city as part of a new initiative to improve recycling.

Belfast City Council has joined environmental charity, Hubbub to launch Belfast #CircleCity, a new on-the-go recycling initiative that is being rolled out, made possible with funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation. Bright colourful bins have been installed in Belfast city centre as well as a number of public parks.

The three-month trial will make it as easy as possible for residents and visitors to recycle plastic bottles and cans and therefore improve recycling rates.

As part of the initiative, 25 new recycling bins are located in the vicinity of City Hall, Donegal Place and Corn Market, as well as four public parks – the Botanic Gardens, Victoria Park, Waterworks Park and Falls Park – which all attract a wide range of residents and visitors, including families, cyclists and walkers, to encourage them to recycle on-the-go.

To keep contamination to a minimum, people are being urged to put items like coffee cups, dog waste and crisp packets in the general waste section of the bin and to think “if in doubt, leave it out”.

Councillor Micky Murray, Chair of the People and Communities Committee, Belfast City Council, said: “I’m delighted to be launching the #CircleCity campaign in Belfast which will help us all to recycle while shopping or visiting the city centre.

"As a council, our aim is to increase our recycling rates across the city year on year.

"Each plastic bottle and can that finds its way into the new recycling bins will help contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable and circular Belfast.

"It’s great to have the support of Hubbub and The Coca–Cola Foundation to really help push forward this positive initiative and bring the campaign to life.

"I’m confident that the Belfast #CircleCity campaign will make it easier for people to recycle on-the-go.”

Beau Zilesnick, Project Lead at Hubbub, said: “We’re really excited to roll out Belfast #CircleCity as part of our ongoing work to encourage recycling on-the-go."