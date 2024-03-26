MÁLA POIST: The future is bright for Wolfe Tones GAC

As we embark on a new season, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the green shoots of Wolfe Tones' long-term strategy, a vision crafted to ensure our club's longevity and sustainability for generations to come.

At the forefront of this strategy is underage development. That the lion-share of club resources, time and effort would be spent creating a new generation of Gaels who will develop a life-long affiliation with Wolfe Tones.

Central to this in the past 12 months has been the ‘Babymentals’ initiative – a toddler play programme aimed at introducing scores of children aged 2.5 to four to their first sports club experience. This initiative, piloted last year, has already yielded significant results, particularly in strengthening our U-6 numbers—a key component of our strategy to foster the strongest membership base in this age group.

The number of children under the age of six currently participating in the club stands at 65. A considerable number and one which will strengthen the age groups above them over the next few years. We are already mid-way through the planning process to increase this significantly in 2025.

Our commitment to nurturing the next generation extends beyond mere numbers; it's about instilling a love for Gaelic games from a young age and providing a supportive environment for their development. By focusing on our U-6 cohort, we aim to retain hundreds of children over the next five years, laying a solid foundation for the club's future.

Our commitment to youth development is commendable with a steadily growing girls GoGames structure to add to our burgeoning U-6 membership. Building on this momentum, we're on the brink of introducing our first female teenage girls’ teams, a testament to the inclusive and nurturing environment we've cultivated. This has been a key plank of Wolfe Tones’ strategy since its inception.

Wolfe Tones GAC - a recently reformed club based in Belfast/Newtownabbey - recruiting new players for our senior men’s team for 2020. Training & playing games @ValleyV36 & UUJ. A mixture of novices & experience and a great coaching team. Get in touch if you would like to play. pic.twitter.com/5VVPZjhuIq — Wolfe Tones GAC - Greencastle (@CLGWolfeTones) July 10, 2020

It is our consideration that focusing on the youngest age groups will create an environment where Wolfe Tones’ membership would be sustainable long into the future, and eventually produce great on-field success.

Central to our long-term vision is the promotion and empowerment of female leadership within the club. With 75 per cent of our Executive Committee comprised of women and a majority female membership overall, we're creating an inclusive environment where girls and women can see themselves reflected in leadership roles.

This deliberate effort has not only strengthened our LGFA structure but also attracted others who resonate with our values. This in turn has further strengthened various sections of our club.

The success of this women-focused strategy is evident in the growth of our senior women's team – who are operating at levels above their two-year existence – and we anticipate success in the coming years. Camogie will undoubtedly follow.

It is worth noting we enter the 2024 season with four competitive adult teams—including men's football, men's hurling, women's football and rounders—we're proud of the progress made and the direction we're headed against the backdrop of very difficult circumstances. Wolfe Tones began its journey in 2019 with seven adult members.

However, our journey hasn't been without challenges. Operating in an area devoid of a Gaelic games presence for decades, we've faced scepticism and unmatched resistance. Yet, through resourcefulness, we've built a resilient membership of almost 300 playing members—a remarkable feat considering the institutional barriers faced along the way.

Good pre-season run out for our senior ladies team against Davitts today. Great performances all over the pitch. We got to test drive the pitch at @UlsterUniGAA where we will play more regularly in 2024. If any girls want to get back into football text Stephen @ 07593 228373 pic.twitter.com/GZ5699eBsk — Wolfe Tones GAC - Greencastle (@CLGWolfeTones) February 25, 2024

Looking ahead, our focus turns to securing appropriate playing facilities to accommodate our growing membership. Despite the clear demand for Gaelic games, local councils have failed to match our dynamism, hindering our progress.

It's time for a common-sense approach to prevail, with council authorities recognising the significance of investing in Gaelic games facilities for the benefit of the entire community. Possessing strategic and operational acumen is one thing, possessing the resources to sustain it is another.

Should local authorities and stakeholders match Wolfe Tones’ dynamism and resourcefulness, they will see the development of another large and successful Gaelic games club in North Belfast and Newtownabbey.

We have recently created a new relationship with Ulster University Sports Village and have already had a great start to that with facility offering. We are hopeful in the coming years this relationship will deliver for our members and the wider Loughshore community.

In conclusion, while there's still a decade of groundwork to be done, Wolfe Tones is steadfast in its commitment to becoming an established, strong and inclusive Gaelic games unit. With continued perseverance and support from all stakeholders, we're confident in our ability to realise this vision and leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Stephen McCourt,

Chairperson,

Wolfe Tones GAC