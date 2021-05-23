Malcolm stuck at home for over two months with no access to mobility scooter

A DISABLED North Belfast man says he has been stuck in the house for over two months because he can’t get access to a new mobility scooter.

Malcolm McCormick (48) from the Cliftonville area was forced to get rid of his old scooter due to technical problems.

Malcolm has tried to get back onto the mobility scheme but to no avail, forcing him to remain in his home.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Malcolm explained: “I had to get rid of my last mobility scooter because it kept breaking down.

“I have been on the mobility scheme before and have been trying to get back on it again to get a new mobility scooter.

“I have been in the house now for over two months. It is like being in another lockdown. I can’t even get out to go to the shop. I can just about walk around the house and no more.

“I suffered a fall in the house there and broke my arm. I am basically stranded without a mobility scooter.

“I am dependent on carers coming in four times a day and I am dependent on family members bringing me groceries.

“I am sitting about here looking at four walls.

“I have been on to dealerships across Northern Ireland but can’t seem to access to a new one.

“I have told my social worker too but they can’t seem to help me either.

“There are a few that have told me they are out of stock and others that just won’t take me on.”

The North Belfast News contacted Motability, the company behind the provision of mobility scooters.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we are unable to comment on the specific details of individual customer cases.

"However, I can confirm how the Motability Scheme works.

"The Motability Scheme is available to people who receive one of the following mobility allowances:

• Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance (HRMC DLA)

• Enhanced Rate Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment (ERMC PIP)

• War Pensioners' Mobility Supplement (WPMS)

• Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP)

"Once an eligible disabled person decides to join the Motability Scheme, they use their mobility allowance to pay for the cost of the lease. To facilitate the smooth operation of the Scheme, the disabled person asks the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) or the Department for Communities (DfC) to pay their allowance directly to the Scheme for the duration of their lease agreement.

"In order to join the Scheme, a new application needs to be placed at a dealership. There are a number of reasons why someone might experience difficulties when placing a new application, including issues with previous Scheme lease agreements such as multiple cancellations, customer behaviour and the condition of returned items at the end of previous leases.

"We would urge Mr McCormick to contact the Motability Scheme again to discuss his individual situation further."