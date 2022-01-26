Mallon looks back at two years as Infrastructure Minister

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon says she is "proud" of her work to date as she reflects on her two years in the ministerial office.

Some of her highlights, she says, include plans for an all-island rail connectivity service, delivering the iconic Narrow Water Bridge and connecting Derry-Belfast with the new A6 road.

Minister Mallon said: “The Department for Infrastructure and its arms-length bodies provide essential public services, which underpin the daily lives of our people, local communities, the environment and our economy.

"As we look back on the last two years, I am proud that every day we are working to deliver for people right across the North. My team here are working to ensure that we have safe roads and rivers, transport connections, clean water, sufficient street lighting and ensure we are safe when we drive, when we walk, wheel and cycle.

"Over the past two years we have put our shoulder to the wheel in government to tackle the climate crisis, to respond to the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit and while we were focused on getting the basics right, we were also building a better future

"Improving the lives of people and communities across Northern Ireland has been at the core of my vision here to create modern and sustainable infrastructure that transforms lives, our economy and our island for the better.”

Unfortunately, the road network, including footways, cycle lanes and bus lanes, maintenance has suffered due to a historic lack of investment, but this year I was delighted to be able to allocate £17 million towards a Roads Recovery Fund of which £15 million is being targeted towards rural roads. This investment, the highest level of funding to date for a specific rural roads fund, is being used to address areas of immediate concern across the rural roads network.

Commenting on her key priorities over the last two years, the Minister added: “To address the historic underfunding of our water and sewerage infrastructure, I allocated £344.5 million this year from my budget for essential water and sewerage services. This was the first time in many years that we had been able to fully fund this essential public service as recommended by the Utility Regulator.

"I have also allocated £19 million for flood protection schemes across the North, including Belfast, Newcastle, Lisburn and Newry, to protect homes and businesses from the devastation of flooding, which can be a distressing and frightening experience for those affected.

"Playing my part in tackling the climate crisis has been of huge importance to me. I set up a new £20 million per year blue/green infrastructure fund to support the transformation of our communities, promote active travel and shape our places.

"I have invested in public transport to encourage a shift away from the car to more sustainable transport. One hundred and forty five zero and low emission buses including 20 hydrogen fuelled buses costing £74 million will begin to go into service from Spring this year. In addition, I have invested £30 million for the purchase of 38 new zero emission battery electric buses for the Foyle Metro fleet, making it one of the first cities across these islands to have a zero emission bus fleet.

"I have also invested £66 million in 21 new train carriages and depot infrastructure to transform rail journeys. This will help to reduce carbon emissions and attract more people to make cleaner public transport choices.

"I have allocated funding for the feasibility study for the Phase 3 upgrade of the Derry to Belfast railway line. This crucial investment is the first step to getting rail in the North-West of Ireland back on track."

The SDLP North Belfast MLA said the North-West Transport Hub has been completed and work on the Belfast Transport Hub is underway.

It is important to recognise the island-wide benefits of iconic cross-border projects like the Narrow Water Bridge that will not only connect people but the economies of this island. I am delighted that working with the Irish Government I have launched an all-island strategic rail review, the first review in over 100 years, looking at how we can connect communities and businesses across Ireland and deliver cleaner rail travel across our island."

"The A6 is nearing completion and other key infrastructure projects including the A1 Junctions safety programme, Narrow Water Bridge, York Street Interchange and a range of bypass projects are moving forward. All of these will have economic multiplier effects and help to address safety, connectivity and regional imbalance," she stressed.

The Minister said that road safety is an issue that she takes seriously.

"A consultation on a new Road Safety Strategy to 2030 has just ended which will provide the framework for implementation to improve road safety. Other initiatives such as the 20 mph scheme at schools; the road safety grant scheme; the introduction of tougher penalties for mobile phone use while driving; and enforcement actions by the DVA, in collaboration with the PSNI continue as we work to make roads safer for all users.

"I firmly believe in the need for a long term shared vision and an agreed approach to infrastructure delivery.

"That is why in August 2020 I established the Ministerial Advisory Panel on Infrastructure, which recommended that an Infrastructure Commission would more effectively support the long term planning and development of relevant infrastructure here. I was pleased that this has been included as a key action in the Executive’s Covid Recovery Plan and is now being progressed in a positive way via a cross-departmental working group.

"I will keep pushing for delivery of this ambitious project alongside my commitment to a youth assembly, where we not only work with experts on the future of infrastructure here but also with our young people, the leaders of tomorrow."

Minister Mallon concluded: “The Covid-19 pandemic remains and was ever present over the last two years which brought many challenges for the delivery of the frontline services for which I am responsible.

"In this challenging time my team has pulled together, we have worked with others to find creative and safe solutions to keep our services running and to help others struggling through the pandemic.

"For my remaining time in office I remain determined and focused on delivering good governance and improvements to the lives and livelihoods of all the people who live and work here.”