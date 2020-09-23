Malone College in Finaghy closes following Covid-19 infection

MALONE Integrated College has closed its doors for two days after a member of its school community tested positive for Covid-19.

In an email to parents, Principal Katrina Moore said the school had taken the decision to close on Wednesday (September 23) and Thursday (September 24) following “consultation with public authorities” and the school Chair of Governors.

“I can assure you that this decision was not taken lightly,” she said.

“The Health and Safety of all the pupils and staff is our main priority.

“In the interim, can I ask that you ensure the students work from Google Classroom or subject work booklets they have already been given.”

In the interim, can I ask that you ensure the students work from Google Classroom or subject work booklets they have already been given.”

In a further statement released on Tuesday, Malone College stated: “Malone College was informed that a member of our school community tested positive for COVID 19 at 4:30pm.

“Unfortunately, the Public Health Authority closed at 4pm today.

“The Public Health Authority will provide the information on any staff or students who were in close contact for over 15 minutes. Malone College will then be able to inform Parents and Staff.”