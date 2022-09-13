Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson

A 31-YEAR-OLD male has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of 28-year-old Hollie Thomson from the Shaws Road.

Police were called to a property in the Greenan area on Sunday morning and a post-mortem examination has been carried out. Detectives from the PSNI’s Major investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death.

The 31-year-old male has also been arrested on suspicion of the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: “We have arrested a 31-year-old male on suspicion of murder and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

Police on the Shaws Road on Monday morning

“He is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 626 of 11/09/22.”