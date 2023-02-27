Man surrounded and 'assaulted with weapons' in Ballymurphy

A MAN was assaulted by a group of people with weapons in the Ballymurphy area in the early hours of Monday morning.

The man was attacked after he exited his vehicle shortly after 2am on Monday morning in the Ballymurphy Road area, he was then attacked by the group.

Police have confirmed that the victim sustained wounds to his “back and shoulders” but his injuries are “not believed to be life threatening".

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly before 2am, officers received and responded to a report of a man having been attacked by a group of people when he exited the vehicle in which he was travelling, after it was surrounded by a number of individuals.

“It was reported that he was assaulted with weapons, sustaining wounds to his back and shoulders.

“The vehicle was taken, and later located in the Springhill Gardens area.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended, and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Upon arrival of police, a number of individuals behaved in a disorderly manner towards officers, and following several attempts to bring calm to the situation, it was necessary for an officer to deploy an incapacitant spray in an attempt to bring the incident under control.”

Detective Sergeant Alexander continued: “Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of this incident are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have information which can assist us, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 115 of 27/02/23.”