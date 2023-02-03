Man charged with attempted murder following attack on police in South Belfast

CHARGED: A 22-year-old man will appear in court this morning charged with the attempted murder of two police officers

A 22-YEAR-OLD man is due to appear in court this morning charged with attempted murder following an attack on two Police officers on Wednesday 1 February.

The officers were responding to a call of a distressed member of the public at an address on the Ormeau Road when they were attacked by a man with a knife.

One officer suffered a serious stab wound to the neck while the second sustained cuts to his face.

This was the second stabbing incident in the area in a number of days with an 18 year-old suffering from a number of stab wounds after he was attacked in Botanic Gardens on Monday afternoon.