Man charged with grievous bodily harm after assault in Skegoneil

POLICE in North Belfast have charged a 26-year-old man with a number of offences after a reported assault in North Belfast last week.

The injuries include wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm and also threats to damage property. It follows a report to police of an assault in the Skegoneil Avenue area on Friday April 21st.

The man is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, at 10am.