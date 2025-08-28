Man who died after falling ill in South Belfast property named as Trae Keenan (24)

A MAN who died after becoming unwell at a property in South Belfast on Sunday has been named as Trae Keenan.

Police were called by an ambulance crew to Victoria Place apartments in Wellwood Street in the Sandy Row.

Trae (24), from Newcastle, Co Down, had become unwell and was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He had attended the Emerge music festival at Boucher Playing Fields on Saturday before going back to the rented apartment, where he was staying with friends.

A funeral mass will take place at 10am on Friday in the Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Newcastle.

A family notice describes him as "dearly beloved son of Pamela and John and cherished father of Mason, loving brother of Shanice, Tyler, Claire, and Toni and loving partner of Tiffany, uncle to Harper and Fiadh, grandson of Gerry and Geraldine."