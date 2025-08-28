Rally hears calls for immediate action to save Lough Neagh

A RALLY has called for immediate multi-pronged action to tackle the crisis in Lough Neagh.

Lough Neagh is experiencing a collapse of biodiversity leading to extended spells where the Lough is coated in thick algae. Forty per cent of the North gets its drinking water from Lough Neagh.

Pádraig Mac Niocaill from Save Lough Neagh, said: "Stormont has failed us. It has failed every single person around the Lough, and it is failing every single future.

"The five parties all claiming to be trying to save Lough Neagh fully supported the disastrous Going for Growth scheme that prioritised corporate profit and greed, above our environment and health.

"The green toxic sludge engulfing Lough Neagh is the manifestation of what these political parties care for, not our environment, but profit.

"We know the worst of the toxic cycle is yet to come this year, and the Save Lough Neagh campaign will be taking to the streets across the Lough in upcoming weeks and months, to demand systemic change.

"We do not trust the empty promises from politicians, who were part of the problem in the first place. We invite everyone and anyone to come join us in a movement to fight for our future."