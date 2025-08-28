Coláiste Feirste's fáilte mhór for Presidential candidate Catherine Connolly

PRESIDENTIAL candidate Catherine Connolly visited Spórtlann na hÉireann and Coláiste Feirste on Thursday morning, hearing that prospective heads of state must advocate for the North’s Irish language community.

The Independent TD, a Gaeilgeoir from Galway, was given a tour of the school and Spórtlann community hub which boasts the highest density of Irish speakers of any institution on the island.

Coláiste Feirste Chairperson Seán Mistéil said: “It’s always a delight to welcome Gaeilgeoirí from other parts to Spórtlann na hÉireann, and we were glad to welcome Catherine Connolly today.

“Catherine was keenly interested in our plans to expand our community provision and our school site, and to hear the demands and aspirations of our growing Irish language community.

“The positive and progressive impact the North’s Irish language community has had on this island cannot be overstated, and that must be reflected in the words and actions of whoever sits in Áras an Uachtaráin.

“Coláiste Feirste now has over 1,000 pupils, and continues to excel in education – instilling pride in the Irish language and nurturing a community that will allow our young people to flourish. Catherine joined us at the beginning of a new school year, when our enrolment is up, we are developing new community initiatives alongside Spórtlann na hÉireann, and we are working to address systemic challenges in terms of accommodation and teacher provision.

“We want to ensure our pupils have their language rights, their right to a full education, and their right to a decent future fulfilled. As part of that vision, we are progressing plans to build a new Irish Language Heritage and Interpretive Centre that will finally give recognition to the historic role our community has played in changing Ireland for the better.

“An Spás Dín will tell how Belfast Gaeilgeoirí revived this invaluable part of our ancient culture, gave people a renewed sense of dignity, and worked to create a society of equals. We want young Gaelgeoirí to be able to take up this mission and we believe the Irish President – whoever that may be – should endorse these aims.”

Speaking afterwards, Catherine praised the growth of Irish language in Belfast.

"I have been to Belfast a number of times. I have a particular interest in how the Irish language has developed up here," she said.

"Belfast is an inspiring city. The journey of the Irish language up here is an example of that.

"At Coláiste Feirste, I learned about their apprenticeship scheme which is about learning a trade on top of normal school studies. I am very impressed by that and something I want to find out more about."