Manhole eruption on Shaws Road causing delays for motorists

MOTORISTS are experiencing delays on the Shaws Road this morning due to a manhole eruption.

Police are currently at the scene, close to Bunscoil Phobal Feirste.

A concerned Bunscoil Phobal Feirste principal Séamus Ó Tuama outside the school this morning

Local Sinn Féin councillor Áine McCabe said there have been issues with the manhole for some time and has called on the Department for Infrastructure and NI Water to resolve the situation

Cllr McCabe said the latest eruption has brought raw sewage onto the road.

"I have contacted DFI and NI Water many times about this manhole," she explained. "When there is any bad weather at all, we get what we have got today when the manhole erupted and raw sewage started running down the Shaws Road.

"This is a health and safety issue. It is right beside where children go to school. Residents are fed up. It happens so often.

"It is clearly a structural issue and I would call on DFI and particularly NI Water and their contractor to find a lasting resolution as soon as possible.

Sandbags on the Shaws Road

"I have contacted both last night and again this morning.

This afternoon sandbags were placed at the side of the lower Shaws Road to prevent the water from entering nearby homes.