March in support of Palestine to take place in Belfast on Saturday

A MARCH for Palestine is set to take place in Belfast city centre on Saturday.

On Monday Palestinians will commemorate the Nakba. This year will mark the 75th year since Palestinians were forced from their homes in 1948.

On Saturday the Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC, along with Trade Union Friends of Palestine, Cairde Palestine, BDS Belfast, IPSC groups and many others, will march through Belfast city centre from Writers' Square to City Hall at 12pm.

At the City Hall speeches will be heard from Gerry Murphy, ICTU Assistant General Secretary, Eamon Meehan from the Irish Anti-Apartheid Alliance, Jacob Woolf from Jews For Palestine – Ireland, and Mohammed Samaana from the IPSC.

A spokesperson from the Belfast Palestine Solidarity Campaign IPSC said “For three quarters of a century Palestinian people have faced occupation and ethnic cleansing starting with the forced expulsion of over 800,000 Palestinians and the destruction of over 500 towns and villages when Israel was founded.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning apartheid Israel murdered 14 Palestinians in airstrikes across the Gaza Strip. The death toll included four children, sleeping in their beds. This barbaric attack reinforces the need for our solidarity to draw attention to the impunity with which Israel act. This year has seen over 25 Palestinian children killed by apartheid Israel according to statistics from Defence For Children – International.

“This year in Belfast we have the opportunity to march in solidarity with the people of Palestine and demand an end to Israeli Apartheid, and call for the immediate realisation of the right of return for Palestinian refugees.”