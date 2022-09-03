Local mum launches children's heart health campaign

CAMPAIGN FOR CHANGE: Marie Murray lost her daughter Dearbhail last year

A NORTH Belfast woman has launched a campaign calling for a heart test for every child from the age of 12.

In June last year Marie Murray tragically lost her daughter, Dearbhail, who was just 16 when she died of a heart attack after living with a heart condition for six years. Now she's launched a petition to standardise heart tests for children.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, Marie said Dearbhail first complained of an irregular heartbeat when she was just ten.

"My daughter was attending the Royal Victoria Hospital since she was ten years old when she first complained of an irregular heartbeat," she said.

"She said to me, ‘Mummy, I feel like my heart is beating out of my chest.'

"She went for a check-up and a heart monitor was attached to her. The mother and daughter were told that either the condition would disappear or Dearbhail would have to learn to live with it.

"After two years, she was brought back for more tests. She had a stress test done too.

"She had just turned 16 when she died."

Marie said she wants to see a time when heart checks for children are standard.

"I think all children should be able to get their hearts monitored from the age of ten.

"From my daughter died I have heard of three other children who have passed away from heart attacks. They were all young teenagers and God only knows how many children die every year.

"I can’t understand why children don’t get their hearts checked. They get their eyes and hearing checked but not their hearts."

Marie is determined to campaign for change and for more awareness of heart issues in young children – because she does not want any parent to go through what she has had to.

"I can’t save my daughter’s life but I pray to God I can help save another child’s life," she added.

"I don’t want any child or parent going through what I have been through.

"Nobody should lose a child as it's the hardest thing in the world to live with."

You can sign Marie's petition on change.org