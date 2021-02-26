Maritime Belfast sets sail with Blackboard Awards

SIGN OF THE TIMES: Maeve Moreland, Destination Manager at Maritime Belfast Trust, who are sponsoring this Friday’s Blackboard Awards

MARITIME Belfast Trust is committed to connecting everyone in the city to Belfast’s historic waterfront. And to that end, over the past ten years the Trust has engaged with over 470,000 people from 364 community groups and schools.

It is this positive community engagement which means the charity are proud to be involved as one of the sponsors of this year’s Blackboard Awards — which were presented virtually last night (Friday).

Previously known as Titanic Foundation Ltd, the charity was renamed Maritime Belfast Trust last year and its role remains the same – to promote and preserve Belfast’s maritime heritage.

As a charity, one of their main purposes is to educate the public on Belfast's maritime heritage. This is done by energising and enriching the Maritime Mile – delivering heritage programmes and projects from the Great Light, to the restoration of the former H&W Drawing Offices, now Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Belfast City Council & Maritime Belfast Trust are leading partners in a new €7.9 million European project that aims to transform historic areas across Europe through innovation.



Full story >> https://t.co/zrKr99o8wg#MaritimeBelfast pic.twitter.com/M1LyMopxpc — Maritime Belfast Trust (@MaritimeBelfast) February 24, 2021

Their key attractions, Titanic Belfast and SS Nomadic deliver award winning education programmes, attracting schools from across Ireland and further afield helping to maximise students’ learning experiences through the Titanic story and wider maritime heritage.

Maeve Moreland, Destination Manager at Maritime Belfast Trust said: “We are delighted not only to have this opportunity to be supporting this year’s Blackboard Awards but also sponsoring a new award in recognition of the school that went the extra mile, ensuring its pupils were embraced, educated and empowered throughout the pandemic.

“Congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to welcoming your school back to our historic waterfront soon.”

With the challenges presented by Covid-19, the work of Maritime Belfast Trust will be vital in supporting Belfast’s recovery.

In conjunction with strategic partners including Belfast Harbour and Belfast City Council, the charity’s plans to help support Belfast’s Covid recovery strategy include the development of the Maritime Mile, an exciting Blueway for the city, which represents one navigational mile of water and 10 kilometres of accessible, connected waterfront.

This year’s Blackboards Awards went out virtually on Friday, February 26. You can celebrate Belfast’s teaching heroes by watching back here.