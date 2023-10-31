Marrowbone Millennium Park reopens following multi-million-pound transformation

REOPENING: Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Ryan Murphy, Patrick Anderson (Department for Communities), Cohan Carson and Cian Carson from Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School and Gareth Johnston (Executive Office).

MARROWBONE Millennium Park in north Belfast has reopened following a major £4.3m redevelopment.

New facilities include an IFA intermediate standard 3G pitch; a pavilion with 128 spectator seats, a multi-use community space and accessible changing facilities; a new play park; a multi-use games area; an outdoor gym and a community events space.

The project was funded by The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative, Belfast City Council and the Department for Communities, with additional land provided by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Belfast Lord Mayor, Councillor Ryan Murphy cut the ribbon on the new facility. “The redevelopment of Marrowbone is a massive boost for the local community," he said. "The 3G pitch has been increased to 95 metres in length, and a 128-seater stand installed in the new pavilion, meaning that it will now be able to host IFA intermediate standard league matches for the first time.

“I know that the community will welcome the new events space, the MUGA, the outdoor gym equipment, as well as the new paths throughout the park."

Cian Carson and Cohan Carson from Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School check out the new play park in Marrowbone Millennium Park

Council is set to begin work early next year on a £5.4 million project to transform the neighbouring Ballysillan Playing Fields into another destination public park.

The Executive Office Deputy Secretary for Good Relations and Inclusion, Gareth Johnston, hailed the new park investment. “This represents a significant investment in the health and wellbeing of residents, and in the facilities available for community organisations and sporting clubs," he said.