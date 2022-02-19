MARTIN NANGLE: Photojournalism from the past through the lens of Lurgan native Martin Nangle

RENOWNED photographer Martin Nangle has released a four-volume series of books recounting a visual and written narrative of what it was like to be a photojournalist from 1973 to the early part of the 21st century.

Girl outside the Sinn Féin office in Ardoyne, 1989

The Lurgan native first studied photography at Belfast College of Art in the early 1970s.

He worked in the city as a photographer from 1975, initially as a photographer at the Royal Victoria Hospital, before joining Pacemaker Press International, Ireland’s main photographic agency, as a photojournalist in 1977.



His journalist story and journey started here during the Troubles and continued across Europe from Berlin to Bucharest during and after the fall of communism in 1989.



Nangle’s photojournalism career took him to the Levant, the Middle East, the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and Sarajevo during periods of uprisings, war, siege and insurgency, and back again to Europe for the emergence of a new European Union.

Boston sightseeing bus Central District 2

‘Circle’ Volume 1 is a two-set book containing ‘A Belfast Story’ and ‘September ’89.’

A Belfast Story tells what it was like to begin a career as a photojournalist in Belfast from the early days of the Troubles in 1973 until 1989. He describes through words and selected images from his renowned archive the changing face of the Victorian city set against the backdrop of civil conflict.

Ireland Man Charlestown

September ’89 is the result of a ten-day walk around parts of Boston while Nangle's exhibition about Belfast was being displayed in South End at the Centre for the Arts in Tremont Street.



Accompanying this piece are a selection of photographs from his new work.

Next week: Interview with Martin Nangle.