Mary Ann McCracken bust stolen in North Belfast

MISSING: The specially made plinth at the corner of Stanhope Street and Clifton Street where the artwork sat

THE bust of one of Belfast’s most important citizens – the abolitionist, philanthropist and reformer, Mary Ann McCracken has disappeared in North Belfast

The sculpture has been located at the corner of Stanhope Street and Clifton Street since 2021. It is believed the artwork, which is made from fibreglass and resin, was taken in broad daylight on Saturday.

The sculpture before it was stolen

Local community worker Frank Dempsey urged whoever removed the tribute to Ms McCracken to return it.

"It would seem in the face of it that it was intact when it was taken given the fact we have searched the surrounding areas and are now in the process of obtaining CCTV from surrounding premises," he said.

"It’s part of the whole history of the road. Clifton Street is part of the historical corridor in the area. It is an attraction to visitors in the area.

“The community is proud about everything the woman stood for across the whole divide. It is hard to fathom the reason for taking it.

"If anyone especially those who live in the apartments where it was situated has seen anything please contact Carrick Hill Residents' Association."