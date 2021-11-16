Mary Ann McCracken Foundation to host inaugural annual lecture on challenges facing Afghan women

STORY: The lecture will feature the story of Dr Sima Nazari and her family who recently escaped from Afghanistan to come to Ireland

CLIFTON House in North Belfast will be the venue this week for the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation's inaugural annual lecture, focusing on the challenges facing Afghan women.

Many of us have watched in horror as events in Afghanistan have unfolded, from the war against the Taliban which began just over 20 years ago in October 2001, to their most recent uprising in August this year. During this time, hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to flee, fearing for their lives and escaping conflict.

The lucky escape of Dr Sima Nazari and her family in the summer was the focus of a recent BBC Spotlight programme and she will tell her story at the event.

Sima was born in Kabul, Afghanistan. Despite having to travel to Iran for her schooling, she returned to Afghanistan to complete her studies in medicine and to support the struggle for Afghan women’s rights. For 13 years Sima worked as a successful doctor in hospitals across Afghanistan, while also continuing to fight for a more progressive Afghan society.

As a highly educated Afghan feminist from the Hazara ethnic minority, Sima faced extreme danger following the Taliban’s takeover in August. Following her dramatic escape, she was offered asylum in Ireland, where she has recently settled.

Attendees will also hear from Sara, whose family faced constant threat from the Taliban because they came from the Panjshir Valley.

Sara

They frequently moved from city to city and home to home to keep safe. Sara remembers clearly the tearing apart of her family, when her father left for the UK for safety, and the long road he faced to bring her and her mother over to London to join him.

Contributions to this event also come from Bilal, an Afghan national who served as Cultural Advisor and Interpreter for British Forces in Afghanistan from 2009 until 2014.

Bilal

Bilal’s intricate knowledge of Afghanistan, and extensive network throughout the country, enabled him to secure safe passage for many vulnerable Afghans in August.

He has seen and experienced first hand the consequences of the Taliban’s treatment of women, their lack of access to education and medical treatment.

He also fears the negative consequences on young people, both boys and girls, who don’t have the same opportunities when only one parent is able to work and bring in an income; opportunities he and his siblings had because his own mother was able to work.

Norma Sinte, Chair of the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation said: “We are delighted and humbled to welcome Dr Sima Nazari to tell her personal experience of living in, and escaping from, Afghanistan as part of our first Mary Ann McCracken Foundation lecture.

"Mary Ann would have championed women like Sima if she were alive today. Over 200 years ago she herself fought to support education, the advancement of human rights and the promotion of equality, particularly for women.

“We want to use this event to raise awareness of the issues of women in society, particularly those in and from Afghanistan. However, it is important to also bring these conversations closer to home.

"We therefore welcome the contribution from the Law Centre who provide services for asylum seekers and refugees in Northern Ireland, and who continue to lobby for change in legislation to ensure they have equality and access to services.”

The Mary Ann McCracken Foundation Inaugural Lecture Women’s Role in Society: The Experience in Afghanistan will take place on Thursday, November 18 from 7-8.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 and available to buy online here. All monies raised will be given to support services for asylum seekers and refugees in the North.