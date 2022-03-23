Mary Ann McCracken walking tours re-launched

THE Mary Ann McCracken Foundation, in conjunction with Clifton House, have re-launched their walking tour which will take visitors through the streets and to the locations linked to the philanthropist, abolitionist and social reformer, Mary Ann McCracken.

Mary Ann , who was born over 250 years ago, is intrinsically linked to the city of Belfast. She lived her life fearlessly championing causes, moving from place to place, always on a mission to make life better for those less fortunate than herself.

Those on the tour will hear about her more radical nature. Her role in the work of the United Irishmen, the 1798 rebellion and beyond. How she was devoted to her older brother Henry Joy – hanged for his leading role in the rebellion.

All the locations within the tour are linked to Mary Ann’s life, her endeavours and that of her family. People on the tour will be led by an experienced guide through the same streets she walked over 200 years before. The tour starts on the steps of Clifton House, where Mary Ann’s thirst for philanthropic causes first began, and where her impact can still be seen today. It finishes near Belfast City Hall.

Mary Ann McCracken’s Belfast walking tour starts on Friday (March 18) and will take place every Friday at 2pm until the autumn. Tours last 2 ½ hours and include a short rest stop and complimentary tea or coffee. Tickets are priced at £12.50pp.

Booking is required. For more information, visit the website here.