Mary Black visits People's Kitchen

VISIT: Mary Black with staff and service users from the People's Kitchen on the Antrim Road

ACCLAIMED Irish singer Mary Black has lent her support to a North Belfast homeless support charity.

The People’s Kitchen Belfast began life as St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen in April 2017 after being set up by Ardoyne man Paul McCusker – a local SDLP councillor.

It began serving warm drinks and sandwiches from a tea trolley in a doorway of the Donegall Street church, but the service has gone indoors and expanded to seven days a week in order to meet demand.

The charity is now based on the Antrim Road.

Last Thursday, singer Mary Black called in to meet the team ahead of her gig at the Ulster Hall.

Damian McNairney from the People's Kitchen said: "It was an absolute privilege to welcome singing legend Mary Black to the Kitchen.

"Mary took time to listen to the work of the project and hear of the growing numbers in need of our service.

"Mary also kindly helped with the People's Kitchen Belfast collection at her amazing gig at the Ulster Hall.

"A huge thanks to Mary, and husband Joe, for their ongoing support of the kitchen."