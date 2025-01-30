Maskey urges British government to clarify Casement rebuild funding

WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has written to the Secretary of State Hilary Benn seeking an update on the British Government’s proposed financial contribution towards the redevelopment of Casement Park.

Back in September the British government pulled the plug on part-funding the rebuild of the Andersonstown GAA venue which has been closed since 2013, claiming estimated build costs had "risen dramatically", effectively ending Casement's role as a host venue in the 2028 UEFA Euro Championships.

Stormont has already promised £62.5million for the new Casement Park stadium with the remaining £15million coming from the GAA. In April last year, the Irish government promised £43million for the project after claims that costs had sky-rocketed. Just months later the Irish government further said that it was willing to stump up more money for the rebuild.

Urging clarification on the British government's intention to contribute to the redevelopment, Mr Maskey told the the Secretary of State: "This funding was a key commitment, and the lack of progress has become a significant source of frustration for the GAA and the wider community.

"Casement Park is a vital catalyst project, not only for the GAA but for the people of West Belfast and beyond. Its redevelopment holds the promise of significant economic, social and cultural benefits, further cementing its role as a cornerstone of our community. However, the continued delays are causing growing concern, and I would appreciate clarity on the timeline and the Government’s plans to honours its commitment.



"Your attention to this matter would be greatly appreciated and I look forward to your reply."

For over a decade Casement Park has been at the centre of a long and protracted saga.



In March 2011 the Stormont Executive agreed funding for major upgrades to Casement Park, Windsor Park and Ravenhill. The soccer and rugby venues were both quickly redeveloped. However, initial planning permission for the new Casement Park was quashed in December 2014 when the High Court in Belfast ruled a ministerial decision granting planning approval for the redevelopment of the stadium was unlawful, amid concerns from some residents regarding the impact of the new stadium on their lives.

The new Casement Park has planning permission for a 34,500 capacity stadium – much reduced from its original concept of 40,000.