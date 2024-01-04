Mater Hospital Critical Care Scientist Eddie receives prestigious Mercy Medal Award

MERCY MEDAL: Eddie Kearney is presented with his award by Brenda Creaney, Executive Director of Nursing and User Experience in Belfast Trust

A CLINICAL scientist who has worked at the Mater Hospital for over 30 years has been named the recipient of the prestigious Mercy Medal Award 2023.

Eddie Kearney, a Critical Care Scientist in the Theatres Department, has worked at the Mater Hospital since the age of 17.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Eddie was committed to delivering ICU expertise and was under constant pressure to deliver airway machines and ventilation, even when on holidays in Spain.

The Mercy Medal is awarded to a member of staff working in the Mater Hospital whose personal conduct and service reflects the wonderful legacy of the Mercy Sisters and the values that underpin their vocation set by the example of Catherine McAuley.

The adjudication panel selected Eddie following nominations earlier this year by his colleagues in the Trust. All staff who nominated Eddie highlighted his sense of humour, Eddie’s calming nature and the level of respect he treated staff, patients and visitors within the Mater Hospital

Speaking at the awards presentation, Brenda Creaney, Executive Director of Nursing and User Experience in Belfast Trust, said: “I am delighted today to be awarding the Mercy Medal to Eddie Kearney, a clinical scientist, who has worked in the Mater Hospital for over 30 years.

“Eddie had more nominations than anyone who has ever been nominated before for the Mercy Medal. It’s a real tribute to his teamwork and the fact that Eddie puts his patients and his colleagues first, and always keeping them safe.”

Speaking at the presentation, Eddie explained that it was honour to be nominated by his colleagues. He said: “It was just nice to be nominated, by the particular people who did nominate me.

“My Line Manager, Tara Clinton, I couldn’t believe when she came along and said she nominated me. That meant a lot to me, so I am very honoured.”