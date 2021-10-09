Mater Hospital staff 'tired' after fourth Covid surge

STAFF at the Mater Hospital are 'tired' and are hopeful that the winter pressures are as bad as feared.

It comes as staff deal with a fourth surge of the Covid-19 virus at the Crumlin Road designated hospital for the virus.

Bernie Carey, Interim Services Manager at the Mater Hospital, said the hospital is at the "tail end of the fourth surge of Covid-19" and unvaccinated people "remains the trend coming through in this surge".

"Our number of Covid patients have reduced – sixty-two Covid-related patients. A lot of patients are still needing support with their breathing," said Bernie.

"Three of the wards are Covid-positive patients.

"We are very busy still. We are seeing 60-100 people a day through the Emergency Department, which includes walk-ins.

"The staff are tired. We are still seeing staff testing positive for Covid as well as staff being forced to self-isolate. Our resources remain stretched.

"We are trying to keep morale up. We know winter pressures are coming around the corner and we are hoping it won’t be too harsh on us.

"Morale isn’t rock bottom. A lot of nurses have retired or left. We are here for our patients and have to try and stay positive for them.

"Patients who are not vaccinated remains the trend coming through in this surge. I would urge people to please get vaccinated."