Matt Lundy was a 'teacher, story-teller, activist and friend'

TRIBUTES: Matt Lundy passed away on Sunday surrounded by his family

TRIBUTES have been paid to prominent community and Irish language activist Matt Lundy.

Matt passed away peacefully at hospital on Sunday surrounded by his loving family.

Matt was born and raised in Turf Lodge and was arrested as a teenager in 1977 and sentenced to life imprisonment in Long Kesh where he became fluent in Irish before being released in 1992.

He began teaching Irish in the community and immediately immersed himself in community development.

Matt was amongst the founders of Naiscoil and Gaelscoil na Móna in Turf Lodge and taught classes on behalf of Glór na Móna.

Lámh Dhearg CLG described Matt as a "great friend".

"Matt showed extraordinary support to our former Cultural Officer, Orla Fitzsimons, and our club, in establishing Irish classes. His commitment to the Irish language was unquestionable and inspirational.

Ómós dár gcomrádaithe Matt Lundy agus Brendan McLarnon inniu ó Bik. Cuimhneoimid orthu.



A tribute to our comrades Matt Lundy and Brendan McLarnon today from Bik. We will remember them.#Grace pic.twitter.com/D7QU2PIEbO — The Felons (@thefelonsclub) September 3, 2023

"Matt was loved and respected by all who had the privilege of knowing him and being taught by him.

"As a voluntary teacher, he was incredibly warm, engaging and quick-witted. One of a kind. His stories of old Ireland were captivating and he brought every lesson to life. So much so that Orla often struggled to get the adult learners to progress to a higher level class because they refused to leave his!

"Lámh Dhearg CLG, like many other clubs and organisations, will never forget his contribution to the language and our community. He was so generous of heart and mind. Ní bheidh leithéid ann arís."

Springhill Community House said Matt was key behind their Sunflower Project during the Covid lockdown.

"Every house in the Upper Springfield received a sunflower seed in a pot. More than 4,500 homes received a seed and watched it emerge from the soil," a spokesperson said.

"It took a lot of helpers to make the project happen, Matt Lundy was one of those helpers.

"That was Matt always willing to muck in and get the job done. He was a great teacher, story-teller, activist and friend.

It is with deep sadness Republican Network for Unity learn of the passing of Ex Republican Prisoner & Volunteer

Matt Lundy.



We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, children and wider family circle at this time.



Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis. — RNU BÉAL FEIRSTE (@BealRnu) September 3, 2023

"Someone once said – 'Life is the soil, our choices and actions, the sun and rain, but our dreams are the seeds'.

"Matt planted many seeds in his time, seeds of culture, language, activism, resistance, rights, resilience, confidence, hope, success, joy and love.

"From those seeds mighty oaks will grow keeping Matt's dreams alive. 'Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant'. In other words don't judge your day by the rewards you receive, but by the efforts you put in. That was Matt Lundy in a nutshell."

Matt is survived by partner Margaret, daughter Gráinne and loving daideo of Culann. Matt’s remains will leave his late residence at 8am on Thursday (September 7) to arrive at Roselawn Crematorium for a cremation at 9.20am.