HUNDREDS of local residents were in the grounds of the Everton Centre on the Ardoyne Road last Saturday afternoon for a cross-community ‘Meet The Neighbours’ family fun day.
Organised by TASCIT (Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition), a local cross-community partnership, and supported by local youth, women’s and community groups, children were able to enjoy a day in the sun with bouncy castles, carousels and a pumpkin patch.
The event was one of many organised across the city to mark Good Relations Week.
Sean Oliver, from TASCIT, said: “The turnout was fantastic on the day, it was a real success and we were delighted to see so many families from Ardoyne and Upper Ardoyne turn up at the Everton site for a day of mixing and fun.
In TASCIT we feel it is very important for us to be creating opportunities like this for our two communities, who don’t have a lot of interaction, to come together.
“It was also great to see so many community groups and the Department of Justice coming along with their stalls and their services – we had health checks, therapies, benefits advice and the Community Foodbank provided a barbeque for us.
"We would also like to thank the Belfast Trust for all their help in facilitating this event”.