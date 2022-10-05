Meeting the neighbours at Ardoyne cross-community event

COMMUNITY EVENT: The 'Meet Your Neighbour' event took place in the grounds of the Everton Centre

HUNDREDS of local residents were in the grounds of the Everton Centre on the Ardoyne Road last Saturday afternoon for a cross-community ‘Meet The Neighbours’ family fun day.

Organised by TASCIT (Twaddell Ardoyne Shankill Communities in Transition), a local cross-community partnership, and supported by local youth, women’s and community groups, children were able to enjoy a day in the sun with bouncy castles, carousels and a pumpkin patch.

The event was one of many organised across the city to mark Good Relations Week.

Sean Oliver, from TASCIT, said: “The turnout was fantastic on the day, it was a real success and we were delighted to see so many families from Ardoyne and Upper Ardoyne turn up at the Everton site for a day of mixing and fun.

In TASCIT we feel it is very important for us to be creating opportunities like this for our two communities, who don’t have a lot of interaction, to come together.

“It was also great to see so many community groups and the Department of Justice coming along with their stalls and their services – we had health checks, therapies, benefits advice and the Community Foodbank provided a barbeque for us.

"We would also like to thank the Belfast Trust for all their help in facilitating this event”.