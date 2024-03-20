'I thought of Megan and my mum': Sister reacts to killer's death

THE sister of West Belfast teen Megan McAlorum – who was brutally murdered 20 years ago next month – said she thought of her sister and her mum on hearing of the death of Megan’s killer in England.

Megan McAlorum was just 16-years-old when she was beaten to death by Thomas Purcell on Easter Sunday, in April 2004. Her campaigning mum Margaret died in 2017. On Tuesday, Megan’s sister Lynne was informed of Purcell’s death.

Purcell was one of two men seriously injured in a two-vehicle road traffic collision between a black MG ZS and a white Citroen Berlingo van on the A40 between Swinbrook and Burford in England on March 4. Purcell, the driver of the MG died in hospital last Saturday (March 16).

Thomas Purcell

Megan was murdered by Purcell 20 years ago next month – a crime that shocked the city and beyond. She had finished a shift at the Glenowen on the Glen Road before meeting friends at the Hunting Lodge on the Stewartstown Road.

On the way home she decided to visit a friend at a local fast food outlet on the Shaws Road. It is believed as she was walking home from the takeaway to her nearby Glencolin home, Purcell offered her a lift.

Twelve hours later Megan’s badly beaten and partially clothed body was discovered in a forest half a mile from the Glenside Road in Dunmurry. She had suffered 54 fractures to her skull.

The scene where Megan's body was discovered on Easter Sunday 2004

Immediately after killing her, Purcell went to the Royal Victoria Hospital that night in an attempt to establish an alibi by claiming to have chest pains.

Purcell also made a report to police after claiming to have discovered the semi-naked body when returning to the area with two young relatives believed to be aged 12 and 14 the following day. Before that he had returned to the area on his own to move Megan’s body into a ditch.

After being arrested, Purcell denied murdering Megan, but changed his plea to guilty shortly before his trial was set to begin.

Purcell, who claimed to be 16 at the time, had a long lengthy criminal record and a history of violence. There was no official record of his birth and it was suspected he was older than he claimed to be in order to be sentenced more leniently as a juvenile.

He was convicted of Megan's murder in May 2006.

After learning through the media of his transfer from Hydebank Wood Young Offenders Centre in Belfast to a detention centre in Oxford, Megan's mother Margaret, who died in 2017, campaigned for changes in the law.

Megan's mother, Margaret – who died in 2017 – campaigned successfully for changes to the law

Her successful campaign resulted in an apology from the prison service and changes to the victim information scheme, making it more victim-centred.

Purcell was released from prison in March 2021 and had been living in England.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Megan's sister, Lynne, said she was informed of Purcell's death on Tuesday.

"We got a call yesterday morning to confirm that it was him who died," she said. "I don't know how I feel at the minute. It is a weird feeling and will probably take me a few days to process it.

"The only comfort it brings is that he will never be able to do what he did to Megan ever again.

"Megan's 20th anniversary is coming up here in April. When I heard the news, I just thought of Megan and my mummy Margaret as well, who campaigned so hard for victims."

Thames Valley Police said formal identification of the man who has died will be a matter for the Oxfordshire coroner.

They have also issued a re-appeal for witnesses to the incident to come forward.