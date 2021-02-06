Ardoyne mental health charity offering free counselling to frontline staff

A LOCAL mental health charity is offering free counselling to frontline staff dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is being brought by Action Mental Health New Life Counselling, based on Ardoyne Road.

They are offering free, professional and confidential counselling support to local nursing homes and domiciliary care workers in the BT14 area.

Staff from local care home, Bradley Manor on the Crumlin Road have already signed up to avail of the support.

Gráinne Close from Action Mental Health explained: “Covid-19 has placed a significant amount of stress on the mental health and well-being of frontline health and social care workers.

Our Counselling Service offers lots of tips and advice to help parents support their children and teenagers through the pandemic – calming techniques.

“The need to support our frontline staff has been recognised, and as time goes on many care workers are reporting more emotional health issues and burnout.

“No matter how common mental health problems are there is still a social stigma attached to seeking mental health support, especially by people in the caring profession.

“It’s important to remember that most people who experience mental health problems recover fully. They just need that little scaffolding of support to get them through a difficult time and help to manage it.

“This initiative offers care assistants and healthcare staff that support to off load some of the burden of Covid.”

If you are a Health and Social Care worker between the age of 18 to 25, or a manager of a nursing/residential home in BT14 and would like to access the resilience workshops or a staff member who feels isolated, lonely or anxious and would like to access the free and confidential counselling service please email counselling@amh.org.uk for further information.