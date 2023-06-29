Tigers Bay community hub includes extensive new boxing facilities

TEAMWORK: DUP councillor Fred Cobain and Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey at the official opening on Wednesday

A COMMUNITY hub in the Tigers Bay area of North Belfast has re-opened following a £700,000 upgrade.

Midland Social and Recreation Association is home to a range of clubs including Midland Boxing Club, Midland Senior Citizens, the ‘Nifty 50s’ group and Midland Art Club.

The investment has seen boxing facilities upgraded – including the addition of new female changing rooms and a second ring – while the social space within the building has also been redeveloped – including the addition of new accessible toilets and access ramps.

The project was funded and delivered by Belfast City Council, with additional support from the Garfield Weston Foundation. A grant from The National Lottery Spaces and Places Fund has also enabled the club to transform a derelict piece of ground into a new community garden.

Former world boxing champion and Tigers Bay native Carl Frampton was on hand for the official opening on Wednesday.

Carl Frampton and Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey

Alderman Frank McCoubrey, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee, said: “This is a superb asset for the community in North Belfast creating a hub where people can meet and participate in a wide range of programmes.

“The investment is a boost for local boxers in particular. The sport is as popular as ever and women’s boxing is going from strength to strength, so the addition of new female changing rooms and a second ring means that girls and women considering taking up the sport will now have a new home.”

DUP councillor Fred Cobain said: "The boxing club has been here 50 years and it was very run down.

"We are delighted that Council have invested some money to regenerate this area of Tigers Bay.

"All of the political parties on the North Belfast Area Working Group got together and made this happen.

"It will transform the boxing club and the area overall. It will be one of the most modern boxing clubs here, for both males and females.

Sinn Féin councillor Conor Maskey added: "All parties were united behind this project.

Sam Cochrane from Midland Social and Recreation Association, Carl Frampton, Peter Sloan from Midland Social and Recreation Association and Alderman Frank McCoubrey, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee.

"This is the place where Carl Frampton began his boxing career and he of course helped put Belfast on the map through his achievements in the sport.

"The area is grounded in the local community and it is a great facility for a working class area that deserves it."

Sam Cochrane, Chairperson of Midland Social and Recreational Association, said: “The club would like to thank Belfast City Council and other funders on the work that has been carried out, which is a great asset to the club and the area.

"The club is looking forward to new beginnings and a new chapter. We are particularly looking forward to opening our club to new members including females for the first time.

"The addition of the second ring will allow us to increase our club members and help the club continue to grow.”