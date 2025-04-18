Milltown Cemetery Easter tour to take place on Saturday

A SPECIAL Republican graves tour of Milltown Cemetery will take place on Saturday to mark Easter weekend.

Meeting just inside the main gates at 1pm, the tour will take in the graves and final resting places of those patriot Irish dead from the Young Ireland movement, to the Fenians and the War of Independence and right up to the present period.

Tour guide Stevie Corr said: "With Easter Week upon us once again, thousands of Irish republicans will remember and celebrate the Easter Rising of 1916, and the struggles for Irish Freedom.

"It is an important and reflective time of the year for Irish people as they also remember all those who have died in the struggle for freedom.

"No other cemetery in Ulster tells that story more than Milltown Cemetery and this Saturday there will be a special Republican Graves tour in Milltown."

The tour is priced at £7 and please bring a raincoat or umbrella. The tour will last around two and a half hours.