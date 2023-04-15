Lord Mayor praises mental health wellbeing programme

POSITIVE MENTAL HEALTH: The latest graduates from Mind Skills Training, Coaching and Wellbeing with Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black at Belfast City Hall

AN inspirational programme set up by a North Belfast man to improve mental health and wellbeing has been praised by the Lord Mayor.

Mind Skills Training, and Coaching was founded by Philip McTaggart, who lost his son, also Philip to suicide in 2003. He was aged just 17. Ever since, Phillip has dedicated his life to providing mental health training and has dedicated his life to helping save lives by preventing suicides.

Philip founded PIPS (Public Initiative for the Prevention of Suicide and Self-harm) in 2003 and a few years ago founded Mind Skills Training and Coaching to provide training and courses.

Following the completion of the latest six-week programme involving over 30 women, participants were invited to Belfast City Hall last week to be presented with certificates from Lord Mayor, Councillor Tina Black.

"I had the absolute pleasure of meeting the inspirational women of the Mind Skills Programme this week," said the Lord Mayor.

"The programme teachers, Philip and Orla, delivered a life changing initiative and it was so uplifting to hear about it this evening.

"I want to congratulate them on successful completion of their intensive programme and certification. A massive well done to them all – here’s to the next chapter."

Programme participant Christina Sloan said she has reaped the benefits of the course.

"The course helped me sleep better. I felt like I could release my emotions easier and make me feel more positive about life," she said. "When I got up every Monday, I couldn't wait to go to the course that evening.

"It was great to meet all the other women on the course and sharing experiences together.

"I really enjoyed meeting the Lord Mayor. I remember she came to one of the sessions and she was completely overwhelmed by all the women in that one room."

You can contact Mind Skills Training, Coaching and Wellbeing here.