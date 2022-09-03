Minister O'Dowd visits Crumlin Road Gaol

MINISTER for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd has visited Crumlin Road Gaol Visitor Attraction and Conference Centre in North Belfast for a journey through the gaol’s history.

The Minister was given a guided tour of the historic gaol, the North’s only remaining Victorian era prison, by Managing Director Phelim Devlin.

Following the visit the Minister said: “I was delighted to visit the gaol today for a tour of this wonderful facility and to have the opportunity to experience over 170 years of history brought to life through the latest technology and interactive tools.

"It is said 'every day is a school day' and following my tour this afternoon I can certainly testify to that.

"I got an insight into what life was like in a 19th century Victorian gaol for men, women and children. We have so much history on our doorstep that sometimes we forget this.

“Crumlin Road Jail, like many businesses was severely impacted by the global pandemic and whilst tourism here has not returned to pre-pandemic levels I am pleased to see that the jail facility is now showing signs of recovery.

“I was also delighted that my Department was recently able to lease A-wing in the gaol to Belfast Distillery Company to develop its multi million pound distillery and visitor attraction. Once completed I hope this investment will enhance the tourist experience already being so professionally provided by the GVACC operator and his team.”

Speaking after the visit, Phelim Devlin added: “We are delighted to have Minister O’Dowd visit the facility.

"I very much welcomed the opportunity to highlight the challenges facing the tourism industry post-Covid, the effects the spiralling cost of living crisis is having on the facility and on a more positive note our plans to further enhance the visit experience and encourage repeat visits.”