A WEST Belfast MLA is appealing for help from parents after anti-social behaviour in the Colin area on Tuesday evening.

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Maker said over 100 young people gathered with some throwing stones at property, cars and buses.

"They are very young and mostly from Colin," he said.

"I really need parents to touch base with their kids; some are as young as 9 or 10.

PSNI have responded, and they have moved the crowd further up the road, but stones are still being thrown.

"PSNI have already identified a number of young ones, and they have been to their homes.

"I know this is a result of what has been going on in recent days and videos and posts being shared online.

"Kids have gravitated to this spot and are looking for a reaction.

"There is no excuse for this behaviour, and I am really asking for help from parents before this escalates any more."