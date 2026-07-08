WEST Belfast MLA Órlaithí Flynn says investing in mental health crisis services must be a priority for the Health Minister.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on mental health and suicide prevention was speaking following the publication of a new report outlining the economic case for a Regional Mental Health Crisis Intervention Service.

"This report sends a clear message that we cannot afford to stand still," she said.

"Mental health crises are already costing more than £45 million every year, while presentations to emergency departments with suicidal ideation have increased by 74 per cent since 2013.

"It also highlights the immense pressure across our emergency services with delays costing time and millions of pounds.

"The report found that 38 per cent of people presenting to emergency departments following self-harm or suicidal ideation had consumed alcohol or drugs, delaying mental health assessment and treatment.

"This underlines the urgent need to deliver effective dual diagnosis pathways so that people experiencing both mental ill-health and substance use issues receive timely, joined-up care rather than falling through the cracks.

"And demonstrates that investing in community-based crisis intervention is not only the compassionate thing to do, it is the financially responsible thing to do, with the potential to save more than £9 million every year while improving outcomes for people in crisis.

"After years of underinvestment, there is now strong evidence for delivering the Regional Mental Health Crisis Service.

"When someone reaches crisis point, getting the right support quickly can save lives. That is why investing in crisis services must be a priority."