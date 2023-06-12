WATCH: Demolition work begins on first of four Rathcoole tower blocks

WORK: Demolition of Monkscoole House is expected to conclude in the coming weeks

WORK is continuing to demolish the first of four iconic tower blocks in the Rathcoole estate of Newtownabbey.

Demolition of Monkscoole House is expected to conclude within six weeks.

The 15-storey tower block on Rosslea Way is 43 metres tall, and has 65 flats, having been approved for construction in 1964.

It is the first of the tower blocks in Rathcoole to be demolished as part of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive's Tower Blocks Action Plan.

Abbotscoole House, Carncoole House and Glencoole House are set to follow in the coming years, subject to a feasibility and business case approval.

The NIHE's Tower Blocks Action Plan outlines its aim to decommission all of its 33 tower blocks.

It states: "The tower blocks represent a considerable ongoing financial liability for the Housing Executive – against a context of a significant projected shortfall in the funding that will be required for investment in the Housing Executive’s total housing stock – and in many cases are not meeting individuals’ and communities’ housing needs."

Macedon UUP Councillor Robert Foster has long campaigned for the estate’s tower blocks to be retained.

Speaking previously, he said: "It is extremely disappointing to see the demolition of Monkscoole commence. I still firmly believe it is the wrong option.

"Given the high levels of over 500 on the housing waiting list in the area, it would have been more beneficial to upgrade the accommodation in Monkscoole to deal with the crisis we have in housing."

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “This is the first of our tower blocks to be demolished under the Action Plan.

“In Rathcoole, our plan is for both Monkscoole and Abbotscoole Houses to be demolished and replaced with new, high-spec, energy efficient social housing on the combined cleared site, while Carncoole and Glencoole Houses will be improved and retained for a longer period.

“We are currently developing a business case for the future of Abbottscoole House.”