MOTORMAN: MOT certificate isn't a year-long pass

RECENTLY I was contacted by an irate friend when his car suffered a brake issue just weeks after passing its MOT. He fumed that surely no car that had just passed an MOT should have a mechanical breakdown. But was he right?

When you take your car for an MOT, the test inspector checks your vehicle’s VIN, registration plates, lights, steering, suspension, wipers, screen washers, windscreen, horn, seat belts, wheels, tyres, brakes, exhaust, and emissions. The inspector will then deem whether your vehicle is fit and safe to be on the road “at that moment in time”; nothing else, just that it is fit for the road then.

If there were some items that may need attention soon, the inspector may mention them on the certificate as advisories.

A mistake that many owners make is to assume that when their car passes the test that it is now good for another year. The reality is that passing your MOT is only a snapshot of a moment in time and your car still requires your full attention to ensure it continues to be roadworthy, safe and legal.

A few years ago I had my brakes fail on the way home from a successful MOT test. The brakes passed the prescribed MOT test – that is, they stopped the test rollers within the prescribed parameters when tested by the inspector, but a component broke under hard braking just a few miles later. That is simply a fact of motoring. Never take the roadworthiness of your car for granted: check brakes, lights, tyres and wipers at least every month, and if you are unsure about a noise, rattle, or unusual behaviour in your vehicle, get it to a garage immediately and don’t use it until it has been checked.

Not every car owner knows enough about cars and their maintenance to keep fully on top of potential issues. If you are one of those people, find a mechanic who is knowledgeable and honest enough to tell you what your vehicle needs. Someone who would carry out the works to the required standard for a fair price. When I say fair, I recently had a family member contact me about a quote they had been given by a main dealer who they had used since their car was new. The quote was £650 to prepare their car for an MOT test. I subsequently arranged to have all of the works specified by the dealer carried out by fully registered and insured garages for a total cost of £250 and the car passed its MOT the following day. Just because a company is a high street name doesn’t mean you will get your work carried out for a fair or reasonable price.

Some main dealers have premises that would put most four-star hotels to shame, with leather sofas, potted plants, uniformed staff and tea, coffee and pastries on demand. Someone has to pay for all those luxuries and that someone could be you, so in this so-called credit crunch, why not ask someone in the know to recommend a local garage to maintain your car. and save you money. And remember, an MOT pass is only a pass on the day it was tested.

Happy motoring.