MOTORING: New all-electric Scenic has a lot going on

THE new fully electric Renault Scenic E-Tech is an intelligent EV brimming with useful and intuitive technology. Its all-electric powertrain features a compact 87kWh battery and a 220hp motor which when working together are capable of delivering a 379-mile range.

It has an exceptionally spacious cabin, and it is lighter and more compact than the average C-segment vehicle. Its pioneering Solarbay glass roof and ingenious storage for devices, screen stands and cup holders creates an inviting, comfortable and practical space for families or businesspeople alike.

Its multimedia system features more than 50 apps, powered by Google services, and is accessed through a 12.3-inch driver information display on the dashboard and a 12-inch vertical central screen. Clever use of new materials and a complete absence of leather in the interior are part of a renewed focus on sustainability. 24 per cent of the electric materials are recycled while 90 per cent of its mass including the battery is recyclable.

The Scenic E-Tech’s construction is groundbreaking. It features a fully flat floor, large 19- or 20-inch wheels, a long wheelbase and a Solarbay panoramic roof, all of which create a remarkably roomy and uncompromisingly comfortable car. The extra height of the driver’s seat is reassuring and enhances safety, while passengers in the rear have as much knee and headroom as any other C-segment car.

Aerodynamic efficiency was a central focus throughout the design process. At the front, air curtains optimise the air flow around the vehicle, while the sculpted rear dispels drag. The lightweight alloy wheels feature a design that reduces air inlet space, while the door handles retract flush with the body. A concealed trapdoor allows long items to be carried without folding down the rear seats by providing access to the ample 545-litre boot that increases to 1,670 litres with the seats folded.

The new motorway and traffic assistant ‘Active Driver Assist’ combines adaptive cruise control, Stop & Go and lane centring to adapt to the road. At low speeds, such as in a traffic jam, the lane centring system can be adjusted by the driver to keep the vehicle to one side of the road to ease the passage of emergency vehicles. The smart cruise control system can automatically adjust the vehicle speed to account for distance between other cars.

Three distinct versions make up the Scenic E-Tech 100 per cent electric range, starting with the generously-equipped techno trim. The interior is marked out by its 12.3-inch driver information display and 12-inch OpenR multimedia screen, powered by Google services with Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play store. Over-the-air updates keep the system fully up to date, while wireless smartphone replication and a wireless smartphone charger ensure drivers are always connected. Also included as standard are automatic air conditioning, a frameless electro-chromatic rear-view mirror, rear-view camera, front and rear park assist, heated front seats and steering wheel, paddle shifters for regenerative braking, automatic wipers, multi-sense with ambient lighting, and electric boot opening.

Crowning the range is the Iconic, with 20-inch ‘Oracle’ diamond cut alloy wheels, electric driver’s seat with massage function, Harman Kardon sound system, soft fabric dashboard with real wood inserts, light fabric seats made from recycled materials, Solarbay opacifying panoramic sunroof, hands-free parking, 360-degree camera, and a smart rear-view mirror.

Now that is truly a lot of car – from £40,995 on the road.